Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Director Sells $94,100.00 in Stock

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ORMP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.45. 465,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 908.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after purchasing an additional 164,018 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $4,709,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 743,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $12,626,000. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORMP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

