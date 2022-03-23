ORAO Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $82,525.00 (ORAO)

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. ORAO Network has a total market capitalization of $317,969.62 and approximately $82,525.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ORAO Network has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ORAO Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00047987 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.11 or 0.07010321 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,039.19 or 1.00066868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044832 BTC.

ORAO Network Coin Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

ORAO Network Coin Trading

