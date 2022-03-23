ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Shares of ORIC opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.32.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.
About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
