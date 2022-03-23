ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share.
Shares of ORIC stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $187.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORIC shares. Guggenheim lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.
About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
