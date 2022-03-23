ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $187.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORIC shares. Guggenheim lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 259.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

