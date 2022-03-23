Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.60

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$66.60 and last traded at C$65.81, with a volume of 339826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$63.40.

OVV has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

Ovintiv Company Profile (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

