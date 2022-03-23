Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.49 billion.

Shares of OMI traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.35. 25,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,420. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

