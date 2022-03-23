Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.95

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.27.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

