PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.50 million-$83.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.23 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.170 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PD. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.13.

PD stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. PagerDuty has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.72.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $790,587.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,610 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,169 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PagerDuty by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

