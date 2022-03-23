Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $186,940.60 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $186,940.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $255,095.84.

On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $514,384.42.

On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $777,647.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $832,903.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $891,856.56.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $772,748.16.

On Monday, February 14th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 61,100 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $896,337.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,749 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $453,855.24.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,442 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $599,251.32.

On Monday, February 7th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,340 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $382,983.60.

Shares of Par Pacific stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,506. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.55.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 58,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,781,000 after acquiring an additional 73,894 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 162,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

