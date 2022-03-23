Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,011,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter.

PXF opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.45.

