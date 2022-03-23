Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,643 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $416,236,000 after acquiring an additional 522,454 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,131.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $55,883,000 after acquiring an additional 325,231 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,418 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,883,000 after acquiring an additional 295,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $688,129,000 after acquiring an additional 215,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,702 shares of company stock worth $15,209,845. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $251.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.09. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $252.47. The company has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

