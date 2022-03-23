Parallel Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 4,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IGM. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of IGM opened at $386.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.80. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $341.39 and a 12 month high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

