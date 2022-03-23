Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,953,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 515,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,882,000 after purchasing an additional 203,720 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,241,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,152,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,194,000 after purchasing an additional 88,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

ATRC stock opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.12. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.76.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $169,245.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,244 shares of company stock valued at $557,029. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

