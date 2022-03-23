Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,483 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $201.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 1.35. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.99 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

