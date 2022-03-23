Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 36,243 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,243 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62. Skillz Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $25.24.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Skillz’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

