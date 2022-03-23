ParkinGo Price Reaches $0.0867 (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 22.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $4,452.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,487.36 or 1.00051833 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00065786 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00022103 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001932 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00015161 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

