Paul D. Underwood Sells 2,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $211,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NET stock opened at $114.86 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of -138.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.