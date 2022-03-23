Paul D. Underwood Sells 2,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $211,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NET stock opened at $114.86 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of -138.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.61.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

