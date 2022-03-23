PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Increased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL opened at $117.87 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average of $191.13.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

