PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Acquires £120 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) insider Nick Wiles purchased 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.90) per share, with a total value of £120 ($157.98).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PayPoint alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Nick Wiles purchased 21 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 613 ($8.07) per share, with a total value of £128.73 ($169.47).

Shares of LON PAY opened at GBX 600 ($7.90) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90. PayPoint plc has a 12 month low of GBX 500.01 ($6.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 742 ($9.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £413.45 million and a PE ratio of 7.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 619.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 654.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAY. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPoint in a report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.80) price target on shares of PayPoint in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.11) price target on shares of PayPoint in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

PayPoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and E-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment services, such as over-the-counter payments, digital bill payments, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.