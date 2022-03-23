Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Up 11.4%

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) shot up 11.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $24.37. 306,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,289,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTU. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $1.74. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $27,928.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $131,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,826 shares of company stock worth $599,007 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 399.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

