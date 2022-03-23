Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $6.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Roth Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.21. 3,035,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $114.38. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.75.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

