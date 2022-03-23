Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 75,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,554,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,846,061. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $51.85 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.78.
