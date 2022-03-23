Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 0.7% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,240.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,015,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 29,347 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $60.69. 1,572,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,785. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average of $61.09.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.