Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $698,000 Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $36.34. 5,364,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,112,117. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

