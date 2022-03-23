Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Shares of TLK stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 13.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 497,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,779 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.6% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 87,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 146.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 71,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.
