Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.95. Approximately 164,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 206,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Petrus Resources to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.15 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$210.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.79, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

