PFG Advisors Makes New Investment in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,281,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth $2,245,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth $2,595,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $34,959.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,356 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $37,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,239 shares of company stock valued at $149,183. 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $453.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.37.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

