Phantasma Energy Price Hits $0.0518 on Major Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (KCAL) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $40,040.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for $0.0518 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00048337 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.16 or 0.06993016 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,237.15 or 1.00220089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00044509 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 73,808,400 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.