Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Benchmark

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PDD. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinduoduo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinduoduo from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.43.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -594.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $70.59. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.06.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Pinduoduo by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Pinduoduo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

