Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $236.00 to $295.00. The company traded as high as $251.41 and last traded at $248.21, with a volume of 37156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $239.86.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.33.

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $117,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,702 shares of company stock worth $15,209,845. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,592,908,000 after buying an additional 1,334,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $734,013,000 after purchasing an additional 179,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $785,194,000 after buying an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $688,129,000 after buying an additional 215,580 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

