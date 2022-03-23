Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 1.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10,375.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 108,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,661,000 after acquiring an additional 107,072 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,474 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.33.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $5,341,949.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,702 shares of company stock worth $15,209,845. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.32. 2,731,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $252.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

