Piper Sandler Weighs in on Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $32.16 on Monday. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter worth $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

