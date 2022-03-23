Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Plains GP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.94.

NYSE PAGP opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.90. Plains GP has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

