Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

PSTV opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.99. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTV. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

