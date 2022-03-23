Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTV. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Plus Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.