PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 51,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 754,945 shares.The stock last traded at $20.41 and had previously closed at $18.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PMVP. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

The company has a market cap of $886.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 203,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

