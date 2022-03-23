PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 51,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 754,945 shares.The stock last traded at $20.41 and had previously closed at $18.60.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PMVP. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.
The company has a market cap of $886.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 203,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter.
About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
