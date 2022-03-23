PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 704,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 41,495 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 883.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 99,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

