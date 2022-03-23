PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

PNM Resources stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.30. 629,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,858. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,889,000 after acquiring an additional 537,749 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after acquiring an additional 41,495 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

