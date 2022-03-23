Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Position Increased by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 418.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,271,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 502.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Pool by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.75.

POOL stock opened at $476.88 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $332.70 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.03%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

