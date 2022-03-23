Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Portillos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.03). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Portillos will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Portillos.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.48 million. Portillos’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PTLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portillos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,612,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Portillos stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. 11,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Portillos has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

