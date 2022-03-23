PrairieView Partners LLC Buys Shares of 619 TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,716,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 434,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,391 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 403,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3,460.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,895 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNET opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.92.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $1,715,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $37,013.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,065 shares of company stock worth $4,203,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

