PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Threadgill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

LRCX opened at $546.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $571.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $607.91. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $466.06 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

