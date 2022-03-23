Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APTS. Jonestrading lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of APTS stock remained flat at $$24.80 on Wednesday. 100,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,798. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.01. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTS. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

