Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Get Priority Technology alerts:

PRTH opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Priority Technology has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.08 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05.

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Priority Technology by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 268,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 22,416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Priority Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Priority Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Priority Technology by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Priority Technology (Get Rating)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Priority Technology (PRTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.