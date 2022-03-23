Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 3,219 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,508,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,642,000 after purchasing an additional 47,622 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $453.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $385.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

