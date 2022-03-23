Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 726 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $165.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

