Private Capital Group LLC Has $335,000 Stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDP. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 75,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 80,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 93,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDP opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

