Private Capital Group LLC Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of State Street by 284.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after buying an additional 5,747,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in State Street by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in State Street by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,776,000 after purchasing an additional 994,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,641,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

