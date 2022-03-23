Private Capital Group LLC Sells 133 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 237.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in SAP by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $357,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SAP opened at $112.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.16. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $104.14 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.22 and a 200 day moving average of $133.26.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

