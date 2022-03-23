Private Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,662 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,202,288,000 after purchasing an additional 348,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.82.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $101.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $104.44. The company has a market cap of $132.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

