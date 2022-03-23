Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,192,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,581. The stock has a market cap of $367.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $129.99 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.29.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

